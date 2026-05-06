The Night Agent to end with season 4

The Gabriel Basso-led Netflix spy thriller The Night Agent's fourth season went into production on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The makers say that this will be the last season of the series.
The spy thriller broke into Netflix's Most Popular English series with its first season, only for the viewership to dip progressively in seasons 2 and 3. The fourth season was, however, renewed, as Netflix was happy with the third one, since its data still favoured more of Peter's heroics.
Starring alongside Basso as series regulars in the final season are Titus Welliver (Bosch), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Elizabeth Lail (You), and Li Jun Li (Sinners).
The third season began one year after the events of the second season, with Peter finally getting a call from the enigmatic The Broker Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum). Then Peter gets a call after the downing of the Pima 12 flight, carrying 157 American citizens.
Saying that the team is focusing on "eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion," the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the series, Shawn Ryan, said that he is working hard to make the final season unforgettable.