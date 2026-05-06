Cinema Without Borders: Second chance—Carousel

The essential predictability notwithstanding Carousel does deal with truths about life that resonate. How time and distance might not quite dim the affection and how age and maturity can, in fact, help individuals connect better in time. How beyond the callowness and fervour of the heady days of youth, love in the autumn of life is about mellow companionship and acceptance of the fact that rather than holding on, love could be as much about letting go. Additionally, you have the theme of responsibilities of parenting a troubled adolescent coming in the way of committing to a new relationship. And, in the case of an ambitious Rebecca it’s about putting her career on the backburner to become a caregiver to aging parents. Where then is the time for love?