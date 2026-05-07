Channing Tatum to star in Charlie Kaufman’s Later The War

Last February, we reported about Tessa Thompson and Patsy Ferran starring in a film, titled Later The War, written and directed by Charlie Kaufman. According to Deadline, Channing Tatum has joined Thompson and Ferran in the lead cast. Reports suggest that Eddie Redmayne is no longer attached to the project and that Tatum has taken his place in it.
Kaufman is known as the screenwriter of films such as Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, among others. Later The War is only his fourth feature film as a director. Earlier, he directed Synecdoche, New York, Anomalisa, and I'm Thinking of Ending Things. In 2023, his short film Jackals and Fireflies was also released.
The upcoming film is an adaptation of Iddo Gefen's Debby’s Dream House, which is part of Gefen's collection of short stories, titled Jerusalem Beach.
The short story revolves around a person who creates both nightmares and dreams for others, who include his own spouse. Reportedly, Kaufman’s film version stars Channing Tatum as Peekman, an actor-filmmaker popular for his physical comedies, co-starring his spouse Kiki (Tessa Thompson). When Peekman becomes increasingly successful, he starts feeling that he has little to say as an artist. In an attempt to achieve artistic legitimacy, Peekman tries a Holocaust film, even as his marital life starts to fall apart.
The film is produced by Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum through Waypoint Entertainment, alongside Sarah Green. In a joint statement, they said, "It is a genuine privilege to work with the visionary Charlie Kaufman. Later The War balances humour, irreverence, and wit with the kind of thought-provoking truth-telling Charlie is known for, all of which we need, right now."
The film is expected to go on floors in Cyprus next year.