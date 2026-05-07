Channing Tatum to star in Charlie Kaufman’s Later The War

The short story revolves around a person who creates both nightmares and dreams for others, who include his own spouse. Reportedly, Kaufman’s film version stars Channing Tatum as Peekman, an actor-filmmaker popular for his physical comedies, co-starring his spouse Kiki (Tessa Thompson). When Peekman becomes increasingly successful, he starts feeling that he has little to say as an artist. In an attempt to achieve artistic legitimacy, Peekman tries a Holocaust film, even as his marital life starts to fall apart.