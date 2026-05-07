Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Orlando Bloom to star in survival thriller ‘Reset’

LOS ANGELES: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has signed on for her next Hollywood project, Reset, a survival thriller in which she will star opposite Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom.

The film, set to begin production in August, will be directed by Matt Smukler, best known for the 2020 drama Wildflower.

Reset follows a woman, played by Chopra Jonas, who wakes up in the middle of a remote wilderness with no memory of how she arrived there. Stranded days away from civilisation, her only hope of survival lies in trusting a charming stranger — who may not be all that he seems.

Speaking to Deadline, Smukler said the casting was inspired by the pair’s ability to balance attraction with suspicion on screen.

“I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable,” he said.