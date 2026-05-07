Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Orlando Bloom to star in survival thriller ‘Reset’

LOS ANGELES: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has signed on for her next Hollywood project, Reset, a survival thriller in which she will star opposite Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom.
The film, set to begin production in August, will be directed by Matt Smukler, best known for the 2020 drama Wildflower.
Reset follows a woman, played by Chopra Jonas, who wakes up in the middle of a remote wilderness with no memory of how she arrived there. Stranded days away from civilisation, her only hope of survival lies in trusting a charming stranger — who may not be all that he seems.
Speaking to Deadline, Smukler said the casting was inspired by the pair’s ability to balance attraction with suspicion on screen.
“I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable,” he said.
The project will be produced by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber under their Fratricidal Films banner, alongside Michael Lazarovitch for Chemically Altered and Matthew Rhodes of Rhodes Entertainment.
Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures and Bloom’s Amazing Owl are also attached to the film, with Nadine de Barros serving as executive producer.
Chopra Jonas was most recently seen in The Bluff, an action-adventure film co-starring The Boys actor Karl Urban. She also appeared alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State.
Through Purple Pebble Pictures, she has executive produced several acclaimed projects, including the Oscar-nominated Netflix film The White Tiger, in which she also starred, the Oscar-nominated short Anuja, and the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger.
She is currently starring in the second season of the action series Citadel and will next appear in Varanasi, an action-adventure film directed by S S Rajamouli.
(With inputs from PTI)