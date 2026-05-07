Priyanka Chopra to star with Orlando Bloom for her next Hollywood film 'Reset'

Priyanka Chopra Jones will be starring with Orlando Bloom in her next Hollywood film, 'Reset', a survival thriller.

The movie, which will go into production in August, will be directed by Matt Smukler, best known for the 2020 drama film "Wildflower".

"Rest" will feature Priyanka as a woman who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness, days from civilisation, with no memory of how she got there.

Her only chance at survival is to trust a charming stranger -- who may not be who he claims to be.

Smukler told Deadline that the pairing was driven by the actors' rare ability to project attraction and mistrust simultaneously.

"I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable," he said.