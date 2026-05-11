Shawn Levy to helm sci-fi film Somewhere Out There for Netflix

Filmmaker Shawn Levy, who last directed Deadpool & Wolverine, is set to helm Somewhere Out There, a new original sci-fi film for Netflix. The streaming giant has acquired the spec script, written by Max Taxe, in a competitive bidding war.
Touted to be an emotional sci-fi film, Somewhere Out There is described to be in the lines of Denis Villeneuve's Arrival (2016) and Levy's own The Adam Project (2022).
According to the makers, the story revolves around a grieving father who, following the loss of his wife, transmits a message into outer space -- only to receive a reply from the unknown.
Besides directing, Levy will also back the project alongside Dan Levine under his banner 21 Laps Entertainment banner.
His previous directorial Deadpool and Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, grossed over $1.08 billion worldwide. He has also produced acclaimed titles such as the acclaimed series Stranger Things, besides directing ten episodes, and the miniseries All the Light We Cannot See.
He recently completed production on Star Wars: Starfighter, featuring an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, Matt Smith, Mia Goth and Aaron Pierre. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on May 28, 2027