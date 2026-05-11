A Quiet Place Part 3 enters production

After announcing the star cast of A Quiet Place Part 3, filmmaker John Krasinski has revealed that the film went into production on Sunday.
An apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic horror film series, A Quiet Place's first film was released in 2018, followed by a sequel in 2021 and, in 2024, a prequel to the first two films, A Quiet Place: Day One.
With the returning cast of Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, the newcomers in the franchise include Jack O'Connell, Jason Clarke, and Katy O'Brian.
A Quiet Place Part 3 is slated for a July 30, 2027, release in theatres. Besides directing it from his script, John Krasinski will also produce it with Allyson Seeger under the banner Sunday Night Productions, as part of its first-look agreement with Paramount. The producers also include Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes.