John Krasinski begins production on ‘A Quiet Place Part III’

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker and actor John Krasinski has begun production on his upcoming film A Quiet Place Part III, the third instalment in the science fiction horror franchise.
Krasinski, who is also attached as writer and producer, shared the news on Sunday via his Instagram account.
The post featured a clapperboard set against the Manhattan Bridge Arch and Colonnade in New York City’s Chinatown.
“Here. We. Go! #Part III,” read the caption.
The film is scheduled for release on 30 July 2027.
The first instalment, released in 2018, starred Krasinski alongside his wife, actor Emily Blunt. It followed the Abbott family as they struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world terrorised by alien creatures with hypersensitive hearing.
The sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, released in 2020, followed the family as they discover that the creatures can be defeated using high-frequency sound.
Both films were commercial successes, with the first grossing over USD 300 million worldwide and the second earning USD 297 million globally.
The third instalment was first announced in 2022, with Blunt set to reprise her role.
(With inputs from PTI)