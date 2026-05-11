John Krasinski begins production on ‘A Quiet Place Part III’

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker and actor John Krasinski has begun production on his upcoming film A Quiet Place Part III, the third instalment in the science fiction horror franchise.

Krasinski, who is also attached as writer and producer, shared the news on Sunday via his Instagram account.

The post featured a clapperboard set against the Manhattan Bridge Arch and Colonnade in New York City’s Chinatown.

“Here. We. Go! #Part III,” read the caption.

The film is scheduled for release on 30 July 2027.