New Beatles fan experience set to open in London in 2027

LONDON: The Beatles are headed back to one of the band's most famous sites with a new fan experience in London.

Apple Corps Ltd, the company founded by the Fab Four, announced Monday that it will open a new seven-floor fan experience at the company's early headquarters. The building is the place where the band's “Let It Be” album was recorded and its rooftop was the site of the Beatles' last public performance on Jan. 30, 1969.

The attraction at 3 Saville Road in central London will allow fans access to the rooftop, studios and extensive Beatles archives.

“It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around. There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready,” Paul McCartney said in a statement announcing the attraction.