Amazon Prime Video orders series adaptation of Elsie Silver’s ‘Rose Hill’ novels

LOS ANGELES: Amazon Prime Video is adapting Elsie Silver’s Rose Hill romance novels into a new television series.
The announcement was made during Amazon’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Monday. Variety had previously reported in June 2025 that the project was in development at Prime Video.
According to the official logline, the series follows best friends and neighbours West Belmont, a rancher with commitment issues, and Ford Grant, a brooding record label owner dubbed Forbes’ “World’s Hottest Billionaire”, who has long harboured feelings for West’s sister, Rosie. Tensions rise when country-pop star Skylar Stone arrives in their rugged mountain town, bringing added drama and romance.
Speaking about the adaptation, Silver said, “Working with this team on the Rose Hill adaptation has been such a treat. To see everyone’s hard work and creativity come to life on screen will be a dream come true!”
Heidi Cole McAdams will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer on Rose Hill. Marc Webb is set to direct the first two episodes and will also executive produce. Silver will executive produce alongside Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman for Temple Hill, while Annika Patton will co-executive produce.
According to Amazon MGM Studios, Silver’s bestselling four-book Rose Hill series forms part of Prime Video’s expanding slate of romance dramas.
“Rose Hill is exactly the kind of sweeping, emotional romance we love and need, grounded in character, driven by compelling relationships, and set in a world that feels both aspirational and authentic,” Godfrey and Bowen said in a statement.
Elsie Silver, a New York Times bestselling author, is also known for her Chestnut Springs and Gold Rush Ranch novel series.
(With inputs from ANI)