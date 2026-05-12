Amazon Prime Video orders series adaptation of Elsie Silver’s ‘Rose Hill’ novels

LOS ANGELES: Amazon Prime Video is adapting Elsie Silver’s Rose Hill romance novels into a new television series.

The announcement was made during Amazon’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Monday. Variety had previously reported in June 2025 that the project was in development at Prime Video.

According to the official logline, the series follows best friends and neighbours West Belmont, a rancher with commitment issues, and Ford Grant, a brooding record label owner dubbed Forbes’ “World’s Hottest Billionaire”, who has long harboured feelings for West’s sister, Rosie. Tensions rise when country-pop star Skylar Stone arrives in their rugged mountain town, bringing added drama and romance.

Speaking about the adaptation, Silver said, “Working with this team on the Rose Hill adaptation has been such a treat. To see everyone’s hard work and creativity come to life on screen will be a dream come true!”