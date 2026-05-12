Ben Kingsley and Max Minghella join france-set ‘White Lotus’ season four

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Ben Kingsley and “Industry” star Max Minghella are among the latest additions to the cast of season four of The White Lotus.
The new instalment of the Emmy-winning HBO drama is set against the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival and is currently filming across Cannes, Saint-Tropez and Monaco, with additional scenes being shot in Paris.
Kingsley, Minghella and Pekka Strang, best known for “Tom of Finland”, will appear in recurring roles.
The ensemble cast also features Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina, Kumail Nanjiani, Ari Graynor, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Corentin Fila, Dylan Ennis, Caleb Jonte Edwards and Marissa Long.
Guest stars include Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, Laura Smet, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul.
Oscar winner Laura Dern recently joined the cast after Helena Bonham Carter exited the project due to creative differences. Dern previously collaborated with series creator Mike White on the HBO comedy-drama “Enlightened”.
Season four will follow a new group of White Lotus guests and employees over the course of a week. According to Variety, the story will centre on two rival film productions competing at Cannes, with one team staying at a luxury hotel on the Croisette and the other at a hilltop retreat.
The season is also expected to satirise French customer service culture.
For the first time in the series, two White Lotus properties will appear in the same season — the Airelles Château de la Messardière, which will serve as the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez, appearing as the White Lotus Cannes.
Created, written and directed by White, the anthology series has previously been set in Hawaii, Sicily and Thailand. The third season aired from February to April 2025.
In India, the series streams on JioHotstar and is executive produced by White alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.
(With inputs from PTI)