Ben Kingsley and Max Minghella join france-set ‘White Lotus’ season four

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Ben Kingsley and “Industry” star Max Minghella are among the latest additions to the cast of season four of The White Lotus.

The new instalment of the Emmy-winning HBO drama is set against the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival and is currently filming across Cannes, Saint-Tropez and Monaco, with additional scenes being shot in Paris.

Kingsley, Minghella and Pekka Strang, best known for “Tom of Finland”, will appear in recurring roles.

The ensemble cast also features Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina, Kumail Nanjiani, Ari Graynor, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Corentin Fila, Dylan Ennis, Caleb Jonte Edwards and Marissa Long.

Guest stars include Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, Laura Smet, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul.

Oscar winner Laura Dern recently joined the cast after Helena Bonham Carter exited the project due to creative differences. Dern previously collaborated with series creator Mike White on the HBO comedy-drama “Enlightened”.