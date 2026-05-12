Dua Lipa sues Samsung in US over use of her likeness on TV box

NEW YORK: Pop star Dua Lipa is suing Samsung over trademark infringement, alleging the South Korean conglomerate illegally used a photo of the star to juice US television sales.

Attorneys for Lipa filed the suit Friday in a US court in California, claiming "massive, continuing, unauthorized commercial exploitation of her valuable image and likeness by Samsung on cardboard television boxes."

Samsung said in a statement that the pop star's image was provided by a third-party content partner for the brand's free streaming service Samsung TV Plus.

"The image was used only after receiving explicit assurance from the content partner that permission had been secured, including for the retail boxes," the statement said, adding that the company has "actively sought and remain open to a constructive resolution with Ms. Lipa's team."

The legal papers include a snapshot of the box for a high definition television. The television screen is filled with several images, the largest showing part of Lipa's face.

The photo, titled "Dua Lipa - Backstage at Austin City Limits, 2024," is registered with the US copyright office and belongs to Lipa, according to the suit.

The suit lists Lipa's extensive commercial partnerships, including serving as global brand ambassador for Puma, campaigns with Versace and Yves Saint Laurent and collaborations with Porsche, Apple, Chanel, Nespresso, Bvlgari and Tiffany & Co.

"Ms. Lipa is highly selective in her commercial partnerships and has cultivated a premium brand through carefully curated, high-end sponsorships and endorsements," according to the suit. "Consistent with this deliberate strategy, Plaintiff would not have agreed to license her name, image or likeness in connection with the sale of the Infringing Products."

The suit lists eight civil offenses, including violation of right of publicity, copyright infringement and false endorsement.

The complaint seeks a permanent injunction, an award no less than for $15 million for actual damages and punitive damages.