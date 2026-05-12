Chiwetel Ejiofor's Backrooms gets Indian release date

With a mind-bending plotline, the film, based on a true story, borrows from the popular internet myth of The Backrooms. Originating from the 2019 4Chan thread, The Backrooms are described as an example of liminal space aesthetic and an impossibly large extradimensional expanse of empty rooms. This has turned into a modern-day legend with internet theories like the "levels and layers" of these rooms are occupied by entities and hostile creatures. The film's director, Kane Parsons, made a series of shorts on this concept in 2022, which he has developed into a feature for A24.