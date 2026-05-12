Chiwetel Ejiofor's Backrooms gets Indian release date

The 12 Years a Slave actor Chiwetel Ejiofor's next film, Backrooms, a horror feature from A24, is getting its Indian release on May 29. The film was first announced to make its theatrical debut in the US on this date. The film will get an Indian release on the same day as the US. The film's star cast includes Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell.
With a mind-bending plotline, the film, based on a true story, borrows from the popular internet myth of The Backrooms. Originating from the 2019 4Chan thread, The Backrooms are described as an example of liminal space aesthetic and an impossibly large extradimensional expanse of empty rooms. This has turned into a modern-day legend with internet theories like the "levels and layers" of these rooms are occupied by entities and hostile creatures. The film's director, Kane Parsons, made a series of shorts on this concept in 2022, which he has developed into a feature for A24.
The makers in the official note have described the film as having "immersive world-building and the fear of the unknown. Backrooms taps into a new-age horror experience that resonates deeply with Gen Z and internet-native audiences who have grown up consuming horror through digital culture. Unlike traditional jump-scare driven films, Backrooms thrives on discomfort, unpredictability, and the terrifying idea of being lost in an endless maze with no escape."