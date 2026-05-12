Laurence Fishburne onboard crime thriller Interference

Laurence Fishburne has joined the cast of the crime thriller, Interference. Also joining the cast of the film are James Badge Dale and Elena Anaya.
Interference is written and directed by Mel Rodriguez III, who is known for his feature directorial debut venture, In Stereo (2015). He also backs Interference along with Juan Aura under their Tete Studios banner. Actor Spencer Garrett, who has starred in The Front Runner (2018) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), is also part of the cast and serves as an executive producer.
The story of Interference follows an American expat, whose dangerous past catches up with his carefully constructed present, which includes a wife and son, who are in the danger of being in the line of fire.
Fishburne, who is known for his roles in The Matrix and in the John Wick franchise, will be part of the upcoming reboot of The Exorcist. Mike Flanagan helms the film, which features Scarlett Johannson and Chiwetel Ejiofor in its cast. Fishburne will also direct The Rule of Nines, which is led by Andre Holland.
Dale is known for his roles in Iron Man 3 (2013) and the limited series, The Pacific (2010). Anaya starred as Doctor Poison in Wonder Woman (2017).