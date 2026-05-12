Stephanie Hsu, Guy Pearce to lead The Teller

Actors Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) are set to headline the upcoming thriller The Teller, helmed by debutant Ben Ripley. Also, written by Ripley, the film is described by the makers as a project in the lines of The Usual Suspects and The Town.
The film, set in San Francisco, will revolve around Violet, an overlooked bank teller who finally finds her 'purpose' after a rogue FBI agent manipulates her into robbing her own bank. However, the robbery is just the first step into a much bigger con.
Ripley, who has worked as a screenwriter for two decades, is known for his work on Species III, Source Code, Flatliners, and Last Days. Martin Brennan, Teller Films UK, alongside Jessica Malanaphy and Samantha Shear, will produce the film. The film will enter production late this year in Ireland.