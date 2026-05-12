Vin Diesel to executive produce ‘Fast & Furious’ TV universe series at Peacock

Vin Diesel is set to executive produce a new Fast & Furious television series in development at Peacock, expanding Universal’s hit action franchise.

The actor announced the project during the NBCUniversal upfront presentation, confirming that the streaming platform is planning multiple shows within the Fast & Furious universe. According to reports, four series are currently in development.

The pilot episode will be written by Mike Daniels, while further details about the storyline and cast remain under wraps.

The original Fast & Furious film franchise, launched in 2001, has grown into one of Universal’s most successful properties, spanning 11 films and grossing over USD 7 billion worldwide.