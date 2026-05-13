Conan O’Brien to host Oscars for third consecutive year in 2027

Conan O’Brien’s era as Oscars host is becoming a trilogy. The Emmy-winner and comedian will be back to host the 99th Academy Awards in 2027, film academy leaders said Tuesday.

O’Brien hosted the last two Oscar ceremonies to positive reviews. Earlier this year, in his opening monologue, he said he was “honored to be the last human host of the Academy Awards … Next year it’s going to be a Waymo in a tux.”

He’ll be surrounded by a familiar team, as well, with the return of Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan as the show’s executive producers.

Film academy leaders Bill Kramer and Lynette Howell Taylor said in a joint statement, “They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years,” adding that they’re looking forward to “Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.”