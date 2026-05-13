Marvel’s ‘VisionQuest’: Paul Bettany returns as Vision, release date confirmed for October 14 on Disney+

WASHINGTON: The upcoming Marvel series VisionQuest has finally received a release date.

Disney announced on Tuesday that the new series will premiere on Disney+ on October 14 this year.

According to Deadline, the show is being described as the final instalment in Marvel’s WandaVision trilogy, which also includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Actor Paul Bettany, who reprises his role as Vision, shared the announcement during Disney’s upfront presentation.

The series continues Vision’s story following the events of WandaVision. In earlier Marvel films, Vision was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), though the character later returned in WandaVision.