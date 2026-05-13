Marvel’s ‘VisionQuest’: Paul Bettany returns as Vision, release date confirmed for October 14 on Disney+

WASHINGTON: The upcoming Marvel series VisionQuest has finally received a release date.
Disney announced on Tuesday that the new series will premiere on Disney+ on October 14 this year.
According to Deadline, the show is being described as the final instalment in Marvel’s WandaVision trilogy, which also includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Actor Paul Bettany, who reprises his role as Vision, shared the announcement during Disney’s upfront presentation.
The series continues Vision’s story following the events of WandaVision. In earlier Marvel films, Vision was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), though the character later returned in WandaVision.
Deadline reports that VisionQuest is expected to follow Vision as he attempts to recover his memories and rediscover his humanity.
Disney also reportedly showcased a special trailer for advertisers and media buyers during the presentation. The footage offered a glimpse of how the series connects to WandaVision and Agatha All Along, and also featured James Spader returning as Ultron.
Alongside Paul Bettany, the series stars Todd Stashwick as Paladin, a mercenary and assassin linked to Vision’s technology. Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the Ten Rings leader seen in the 2008 film Iron Man.
Lauren Morais and Diane Morgan have also joined the cast, according to Deadline. Morais will play Lisa Molinari, a character connected to Thomas Shepherd, played by Ruaridh Mollica. Diane Morgan will portray an associate of Paladin.
(With inputs from ANI)