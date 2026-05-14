'Bridgerton' season 5 breaks major release timeline; to arrive sooner on Netflix

For the first time in the history of Bridgerton series, the popular regency-era Netflix series' fifth season is breaking its two-year-long release timeline and will hit the platform in 2027. The streaming giant's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria revealed the news to public, much to the excitement of fans.
The hit series began its run in 2020, and soon scaled major heights, becoming a global success. The second season was released in 2022, and the third in 2024. The fourth and latest season aired earlier this year in January and February.
The makers had taken the decision in order to close the gap between seasons. The streamer started filming season 5 in March, barely weeks after the fourth season completed airing. Earlier, the fourth season started production two months after season 3 ended.
As reported earlier, the season will unfold as Francesca Kilmartin/Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) re-enters the marriage mart two years after Lord Kilmartin's (Victor Alli) unprecedented and tragic death.
"While Francesca is determined to follow a practical path, she’ll begin to question her resolve when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate. Francesca must decide if she wants to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue the inner passions that Michaela stokes," reads the description from Netflix.
The news came as a major surprise for fans who were expecting Eloise Bridgerton's (Claudia Jessie) story, when the upcoming season's first look was released in March.
Tega Alexander, Jacqueline Boatswain and Gemma Knight Jones are all joining the popular regency-era drama for the upcoming season which will be based on Julia Quinn's book When He Was Wicked. For the unversed, the books showcase Fran's complicated love story with John's brother Michael Sterling. The makers' decision to go with a queer angle for the shows had garnered major backlash from fans of the book and the series.
Bridgerton season 4, which aired in two parts, saw the marriage of Sophie Baek/Gun (Yerin Ha) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson).
Bridgerton is executive produced by showrunner Jess Brownell, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen.
Bridgerton season 5: What to expect for Francesca’s story as per Julia Quinn's book