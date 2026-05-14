'Bridgerton' season 5 breaks major release timeline; to arrive sooner on Netflix

As reported earlier, the season will unfold as Francesca Kilmartin/Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) re-enters the marriage mart two years after Lord Kilmartin's (Victor Alli) unprecedented and tragic death.

"While Francesca is determined to follow a practical path, she’ll begin to question her resolve when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate. Francesca must decide if she wants to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue the inner passions that Michaela stokes," reads the description from Netflix.

The news came as a major surprise for fans who were expecting Eloise Bridgerton's (Claudia Jessie) story, when the upcoming season's first look was released in March.

Tega Alexander, Jacqueline Boatswain and Gemma Knight Jones are all joining the popular regency-era drama for the upcoming season which will be based on Julia Quinn's book When He Was Wicked. For the unversed, the books showcase Fran's complicated love story with John's brother Michael Sterling. The makers' decision to go with a queer angle for the shows had garnered major backlash from fans of the book and the series.

Bridgerton season 4, which aired in two parts, saw the marriage of Sophie Baek/Gun (Yerin Ha) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson).

Bridgerton is executive produced by showrunner Jess Brownell, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen.

Bridgerton season 5: What to expect for Francesca’s story as per Julia Quinn's book