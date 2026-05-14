Prime Video renews Reacher for season five

At Prime Video's annual Upfront presentation, the streamer announced that the action thriller series, Reacher, will return for a season five. With Reacher's season four expected to premiere later this year, new additions to the cast of the upcoming season have also been announced.
Alan Ritchson plays the role of Jack Reacher, a former US Army special investigator who becomes a drifter, who gets embroiled in various conspiracies in his journey throughout the USA.
The fourth season will be based on Lee Child's Gone Tomorrow. In the upcoming season, Jack Reacher's chance encounter with a distraught stranger draws him into a deadly game that sees him facing off against adversaries in the highest echelons of power in the USA.
Joining Reacher season four are Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, AGNEZ MO, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Roberston. Production on season four was completed in March. A premiere date is yet to be announced.
Reacher is developed by Nick Santora, who serves as the showrunner and a writer. Santora serves as an executive producer alongside author Child and Ritchson. Paramount Television Studios is backing Reacher alongside Amazon MGM Studios.
Meanwhile, a spinoff titled Neagley, based on the recurring character Frances Neagley, is in production. Maria Sten, who essayed the character in Reacher, will reprise her role in the spinoff. Ritchson will make a guest appearance in Neagley as Reacher.