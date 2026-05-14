Rings of Power season three to return in November; first look unveiled

Prime Video has confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on November 11. The streamer made the announcement at their annual Upfront presentation.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, and is based on the backstory as detailed by the author in the appendices of the book.
The makers also unveiled the storyline of the third season, which is set years after the events of the second season. While the series is set in the Second Age, the upcoming season will take place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, the dark lord who is on a quest to forge The One Ring.
The cast of the upcoming third season includes Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Charlie Vickers as Sauron. Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Jamie Campbell Bower, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Eddie Marsan, Zubin Varla, and Adam Young, are also part of the upcoming season.
JD Payne and Patrick McKay have developed the series, and serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.