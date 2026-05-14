Sebastian Stan confirms his role in The Batman: Part 2

After months of speculation, Sebastian Stan has confirmed his role in Matt Reeves The Batman: Part II. Matt Reeves, director of The Batman (2022), returns as the writer and director of the sequel.
In an interview with Deadline, the actor revealed that he will be donning the role of Harvey Dent, better known as Two-Face. He joins Robert Pattinson and Andy Serkis who will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Alfred, the Wayne family butler, respectively. Scarlett Johansson and Game of Thrones-fame Charles Dance have also joined the sequel.
Two-Face was created by Bob Kane, a co-creator of Batman. While as Harvey Dent, he is a trailblazing lawyer, whose evil half is sparked off, after an acid attack disfigures his face. He then becomes obsessed with duality and balance, which includes leaving decisions to the flip of a coin.
Being one of the members of the Batman's classic rogues gallery alongside the like of Joker and Bane, Two-Face has appeared on live-action feature films before. He was portrayed by Billy Dee Williams and Tommy Lee Jones in Batman (1989) and Batman Forever (1995). In Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (2008), Aaron Eckhart donned the role. Later Harry Lawtey portrayed the character in Todd Philips' Joker: Folie a Deux (2024).
Director Reeves earlier teased the setting of the sequel with photos from a camera test, which showed the Batmobile cruising through snowfall. This has led to speculation on the involvement of another classic villain in the upcoming sequel.
Production on The Batman: Part II is set to begin in London in the coming months.