Avatar: Fire and Ash gets digital premiere in June

After a successful theatrical run upon its release on December 10 last year, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is ready for its digital debut. Following the 196-day theatrical run deal, the film will stream on Disney+ this June 24. The film was unstoppable at the box office, joining its predecessors to rake in $1 billion worldwide.
Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up from where Avatar: The Way of Water left off. In the events that followed The Way of Water, while still grappling with grief, Jake and Neytiri's family is forced to face a new challenge: A bellicose Na'vi tribe, the Ash people, led by the ruthless Varang.
Cameron directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. Led by Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, the film also starred Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, David Thewlis, Oona Chaplain, and Bailey Bass.
Lightstorm Entertainment produced Avatar: Fire and Ash, and 20th Century Studios released the film.