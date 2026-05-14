Dennis To returns to Ip Man spinoff

Dennis To is set to reprise his role as the legendary Wing Chun grandmaster in Ip Man: Kung Fu Legacy, the next film in the martial arts franchise.
Dennis To's films are a spinoff of the original Ip Man franchise, which Donnie Yen fronted. Over the years, the spinoff franchise has carved its own niche and gained popularity. Dennis' portrayal of the grandmaster, Bruce Lee's mentor, is unique for its younger, and more traditional presentation.
To has also starred in the original franchise as the characters of Hu Wei and Cheng Wai-kei in Ip Man (2008) and Ip Man 2 (2010). In the same year as the second Ip Man film's release, To starred in the spinoff film The Legend Is Born: Ip Man in the titular role. He went on to star in Ip Man: Kung Fu Master (2019) and Ip Man: The Awakening (2021). Hailing from All Rights Entertainment, the film is scheduled to enter production in October with release planned for 2027.