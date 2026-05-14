Dennis To returns to Ip Man spinoff

To has also starred in the original franchise as the characters of Hu Wei and Cheng Wai-kei in Ip Man (2008) and Ip Man 2 (2010). In the same year as the second Ip Man film's release, To starred in the spinoff film The Legend Is Born: Ip Man in the titular role. He went on to star in Ip Man: Kung Fu Master (2019) and Ip Man: The Awakening (2021). Hailing from All Rights Entertainment, the film is scheduled to enter production in October with release planned for 2027.