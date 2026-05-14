New The Adventures of Tintin in works, confirms Peter Jackson

Fifteen years after the Steven Spielberg's animated film, The Adventures of Tintin hit the theatres, it looks like the franchise has been finally revived. Speaking at a Cannes Film Festival masterclass a day after receiving an Honorary Palme d'Or, filmmaker Peter Jackson revealed that he is working on a new Tintin film. Jackson revealed that he has been working with Fran Walsh, his writing partner. Peter Jackson and Spielberg famously made a pact years ago, which would see Spielberg direct and Jackson produce the first film, then Jackson direct and Spielberg produce the second.
Popular for his The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, Jackson last directed The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014). With his recent announcement, Jackson is set to return to the director's chair after over a decade.
Based on the Herge's comics The Adventures of Tintin, the synonymous 2011 film follows the titular young reporter and his dog Snowy after Tintin buys a model ship called the Unicorn and discovers it hides clues to a lost treasure connected to the pirate Red Rackham. Alongside the foul-tempered but lovable Captain Haddock, whose ancestor once captained the original Unicorn, Tintin travels across seas and deserts while being chased by the villain Ivan Sakharine, uncovering secret parchments, family history, and a centuries-old mystery.