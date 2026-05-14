New The Adventures of Tintin in works, confirms Peter Jackson

Fifteen years after the Steven Spielberg's animated film, The Adventures of Tintin hit the theatres, it looks like the franchise has been finally revived. Speaking at a Cannes Film Festival masterclass a day after receiving an Honorary Palme d'Or, filmmaker Peter Jackson revealed that he is working on a new Tintin film. Jackson revealed that he has been working with Fran Walsh, his writing partner. Peter Jackson and Spielberg famously made a pact years ago, which would see Spielberg direct and Jackson produce the first film, then Jackson direct and Spielberg produce the second.