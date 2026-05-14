Cinema Without Borders: Children of a lesser God—Manas

At the centre of the torment and treacherousness is the teenager Marcielle aka Tielle (Jamilli Correa). She lives by the riverside in a small, remote community with her family—mother, father, two brothers, a sister with another sibling on its way. Things might look idyllic on the surface but are far from it. Oblivious of the rot around her, Tielle looks up to her elder sister and hopes to follow her footsteps to escape the limiting, sequestered life with the help of one of the men on the river barges. Little does she know about the trade-off involved in this transaction and the price that needs to be paid for the liberation.