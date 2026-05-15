Margo’s Got Money Troubles gets season 2 renewal

Margo's Got Money Troubles is officially returning for another season, with Apple TV+ renewing the dark comedy-drama after its eventful debut season packed with internet fame, custody battles and personal breakdowns.
Inspired by Margo's Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe, the series centres on Margo, played by Elle Fanning, a young mother who turns to OnlyFans and TikTok content creation after leaving college and struggling to support her baby.
Season 1 followed Margo as she built an online persona with the support of her roommate Susie, portrayed by Thaddea Graham, and her estranged father Jinx, played by Nick Offerman, a former professional wrestler battling his own demons. Along the way, Margo teams up with characters played by Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington as her online popularity grows.
The first season also explored increasingly emotional territory, including a custody fight initiated by Mark Gable, played by Michael Angarano, over their son Bodhi, while Jinx’s relapse into addiction added a darker turn toward the finale.
The ensemble cast includes Michelle Pfeiffer as Margo’s mother Shyanne, alongside Greg Kinnear as Kenny. The show also features Marcia Gay Harden and Nicole Kidman, who appears as wrestler-turned-lawyer Linda “Lace” Sawkins.
Behind the scenes, the show is backed by A24 for Apple TV+, with creators David E Kelley and Eva Anderson serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. Elle Fanning also executive produces alongside Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward through Lewellen Pictures.
Additional executive producers include Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The pilot episode was directed by BAFTA and Emmy winner Dearbhla Walsh, with Kate Herron and Alice Seabright also attached as directors.