Dean DeBlois announces wrap on How to Train Your Dragon 2; shares first look

Filmmaker Dean DeBlois has announced that his upcoming live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 has completed filming. Sharing a first look at Hiccup (Mason Thames) wielding a sword, he wrote that 81 days of principal photography has been completed and the team is now concentrating on the post production works.
The live-action sequel to the hit 2025 film adapts the events of the How to Train Your Dragon 2 animated film. The first film was a major success at the box office, earning over $636 million worldwide. Dean DeBlois, who co-created the original animated series and steered the first live-action film, has returned to helm, direct and executive produce the sequel.
As reported earlier, besides Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker returns to play Astrid. The other cast members include Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast and Cate Blanchett as Valka, Hiccup's long-lost mother. Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, known for his roles in series like Trapped and the latest hit Severance, will be starring as the dreaded villain Drago Bludvist. Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso and Rooster) portrays Eret, son of Eret.
Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn will be playing Fishlegs, Snotlout, Ruffnut and Tuffnut, respectively.
Marc Platt is producing the film under his Marc Platt Productions alongside Adam Siegel, President of the company.
How to Train Your Dragon 2 has been set for a June 11, 2027 release in theatres worldwide.