Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza join Tomorrow Is a Drag

Actors Adam Driver (Star Wars, Marriage Story) and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus, and Ingrid Goes West) are starring in an upcoming film, Tomorrow Is a Drag. The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan, also stars Vanessa Kirby (Mission Impossible) and Matthew Broderick (Manchester by the Sea).
Tomorrow Is a Drag marks Lonergan's first directorial effort in 10 years, following Manchester by the Sea in 2016. Casey Affleck won an Oscar for the film in the best actor category and in the original screenplay category. Sara Murphy, the producer behind Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, is producing this film under her Fat City banner. The film is set to go on floors later this year.
Driver, whose Paper Tiger recently premiered in Cannes, will also feature in Misty Green and Alone at Dawn. Last starred in the neo-noir Honey Don't (2025), Plaza has The Accompanist, Animal Friends, and The Ark and the Aardvark in the pipeline.