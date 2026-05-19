Cate Blanchett, Selena Gomez to star in a new film

Actors Cate Blanchett and Selena Gomez are set to lead Brady Corbet's upcoming film. The film, expected to be an 'X-rated' epic set in the 70s, also stars Michael Fassbender.
Blanchett revealed the project during a masterclass session at the Cannes Film Festival. The upcoming film is set to move from the 19th century to the 1970s. The film, produced by Andrew Morrison of the Kaplan Morrison banner, marks the fourth film in Corbet's filmography following The Childhood of a Leader (2015), Vox Lux (2018), and The Brutalist (2024).
Having collaborated with the era-defining auteurs such as Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, Guillermo del Toro, and Wes Anderson, Oscar-winning actor Blanchett last appeared in Jim Jarmusch's Father Mother Sister Brother. Her upcoming projects include How to Train Your Dragon 2, Sweetsick and Alpha Gang, which are in different stages of production.
A Disney pop icon, Gomez's last feature was the globally acclaimed Emilia Perez (2024). The film, starring Karla Sofia Gascon and helmed by Jacques Audiard, won awards and nominations at multiple global film events: the Academy Awards, Cannes Film Festival, British Academy Film Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.