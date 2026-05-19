Keanu Reeves to voice lead samurai movie Hidari

The action film is based on the life accounts of legendary Edo-era craftsman Jingoro Hidari, whom Reeves is set to voice. The revenge-driven saga has Jingoro lose everything, including his father figure, fiancee, and even his right arm, at the hands of the traitors while burying the secrets of Edo Castle's reconstruction. With a renewed faith and his carpentry skills, Jingoro creates a series of lethal prosthetic arms to carve his path to justice. Accompanied by his loyal companion, the "Sleeping Cat," Jingoro's journey is marked by both revenge and self-discovery.