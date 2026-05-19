Ben Foster to star in a film on Olympic gold medalist

Actors Ben Foster (The Messenger), Leslie Bibb (The White Lotus), and KJ Apa (Riverdale) are set to front the upcoming film Gable, based on the true story of US Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Dan Gable. The titular role will be played by Finn Cole, who has starred in Peaky Blinders.
Gable revolves around the athlete's journey from a working-class kid in Waterloo who defied the odds and overcame an unfathomable family tragedy to emerge as one of the most dominant athletes in combat sports.
Gable is directed by Jon Greenhalgh, Emmy nominee behind Netflix's wrestling documentary Team Foxcatcher, from a script written by Michael Wallach. Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick of Impossible Dream Entertainment are producing the film. It is worth noting that the banner was behind the Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman and Get Out. The banner earlier collaborated with Foster in the 2009 film The Messenger. Foster has had three releases in 2025: Long Day's Journey into Night, Christy and Motor City. His upcoming films include The Stalemate, The Stunt Driver and Viva La Madness.