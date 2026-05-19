Ben Foster to star in a film on Olympic gold medalist

Gable is directed by Jon Greenhalgh, Emmy nominee behind Netflix's wrestling documentary Team Foxcatcher, from a script written by Michael Wallach. Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick of Impossible Dream Entertainment are producing the film. It is worth noting that the banner was behind the Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman and Get Out. The banner earlier collaborated with Foster in the 2009 film The Messenger. Foster has had three releases in 2025: Long Day's Journey into Night, Christy and Motor City. His upcoming films include The Stalemate, The Stunt Driver and Viva La Madness.