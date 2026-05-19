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Paul Feig to helm the adaptation of Persona

Paul Feig previously directed The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar
Paul Feig
Paul Feig
CE Features
Updated on
1 min read

Riding on the success of his recent outing, The Housemaid, filmmaker Paul Feig has been attached to a latest 20th Century Studios project. The upcoming film is a feature adaptation of Marc Guggenheim's novella, 'Persona'. The production company won a heated auction for the novella.

Reports suggest that the film will have a Fatal Attraction-like treatment with a modern twist. Guggenheim is a versatile writer who has worked on TV series, films, video games, novels and comics. His film credits include Green Lantern (2011), Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) and Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021).

His DC Comics work includes Arrow (also a TV series), Adventures of Superman, and The Flash. His Marvel comics credits include Punisher, Daredevil, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., X-Men, and Star Wars.

Persona marks Guggenheim's second seven-figure deal in 2026, following Jaume Collet-Serra's An Innocent Girl, starring Chloe East, Kerry Washington, Colman Domingo, and James Marsden. An Innocent Girl is slated for release on Netflix. Feig, who made his feature debut with I Am David (2003), is popular for Bridesmaids (2011), A Simple Favor (2018) and Another Simple Favor (2025).

Paul Feig