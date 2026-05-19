Paul Feig to helm the adaptation of Persona

Persona marks Guggenheim's second seven-figure deal in 2026, following Jaume Collet-Serra's An Innocent Girl, starring Chloe East, Kerry Washington, Colman Domingo, and James Marsden. An Innocent Girl is slated for release on Netflix. Feig, who made his feature debut with I Am David (2003), is popular for Bridesmaids (2011), A Simple Favor (2018) and Another Simple Favor (2025).