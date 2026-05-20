Cinema Without Borders: Forever Your Maternal Animal — Family Values

Much to her consternation, Elsa finds her younger sister Amalia (Mariangel Montero) to be the only one to continue to stay in the family house, with a dirty dog for company, after having dropped out of college. She misses her beloved nanny, is delusional, almost on the verge of a breakdown and fraternises with men of questionable repute. The neglect, chaos and grunginess of the home parallels the state of the physical, mental, emotional and financial health of Amalia. Her bank account is blocked and the kitchen sink clogged. It’s a reflection of the lack of attention and support from her parents and her own inability to grow up and connect with herself. Her habit of changing the locks on the main door, points to the wilful attempt at not letting anyone enter her world.