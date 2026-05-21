Francesca Scorsese onboards cast of Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith series from Amazon MGM Studios and New Regency has added Francesca Scorsese (We Are Who We Are) in the role of Jane Smith for the second season which went on floors last month.
She joins previously announced cast members Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder. Leading stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are reportedly set to come back for season 2, reprising their roles as John Smith and Jane Smith. They will be accompanied by younger versions of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, with one pair portrayed by Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder. Meanwhile, Francesca is reportedly expected to appear as part of another couple. According to Deadline, Glover, who helmed the season 1 finale, will direct multiple episodes in Season 2.
Details regarding the plot, extended cast and a release date are yet to be revealed.
The first season aired in 2024. The second season is currently filming in Los Angeles after facing a delay of several months.
Anna Ouyang Moench will take on the role of showrunner and executive producer for the second season of the TV series. Developed by Donald Glover alongside Season 1 showrunner Francesca Sloane, Mr. & Mrs. Smith draws its inspiration from the 2005 action film featuring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The latest adaptation earned 16 Emmy nominations and won two.
Moench, Glover, Sloane, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Fam Udeorji and Erskine serve as executive producers.
Francesca Scorsese is the daughter of legendary veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who has built a nearly 60-year-long legacy with multiple awards. She has acted in shows like We Are Who We Are, Roommates and Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point.