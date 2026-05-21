Francesca Scorsese onboards cast of Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2

She joins previously announced cast members Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder. Leading stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are reportedly set to come back for season 2, reprising their roles as John Smith and Jane Smith. They will be accompanied by younger versions of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, with one pair portrayed by Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder. Meanwhile, Francesca is reportedly expected to appear as part of another couple. According to Deadline, Glover, who helmed the season 1 finale, will direct multiple episodes in Season 2.