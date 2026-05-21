Grey's Anatomy gets a new spinoff

Television channel ABC has officially given its nod to the spinoff of one of the longest-running shows, Grey's Anatomy. The spinoff series will get its premiere during the 2026-2027 broadcast season.
Set in West Texas, the makers say that this untitled spinoff will be a one-hour show. They describe it as an "edgy drama" about a team of the rural medical centre, which is essentially the last chance for care before miles of nowhere. Grey's Anatomy star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo will also serve as an EP to the spinoff series.
The returning team includes Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, who is also the new series' co-creator and executive producer alongside Meg Marinis, who has been the showrunner of the series since season 20 (2024). Shondaland and 20th Television are producing the spinoff.
The new series will be the fourth spinoff of the famed medical drama in the line of Private Practice (six seasons from 2007-2013), Grey's Anatomy: B-Team (six episodes in 2018) and Station 19 (seven seasons from 2018-2024).
It is unclear as of now whether Pompeo's Meredith Grey or any other major characters from the original series will appear in the spinoff.