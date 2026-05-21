Snoop Dogg joins Brandon Perea in The Faith of Long Beach

It will be a journey towards his roots for Long Beach native Snoop Dogg as he is set to star opposite Brandon Perea (Nope) in the upcoming boxing drama The Faith of Long Beach.
The Faith of Long Beach, written and directed by Eric Amadio (Snowfall), follows a "soft-spoken street fighter" raised in a Long Beach group home whose life is torn between his disturbing past and a promising future. He soon outgrows himself, stepping away from backyard brawls and moving to professional boxing, following the footsteps of his estranged father.
Amadio describes the film as not just another coming-of-age boxing film, but a story of faith. He said, "Having faith in yourself when nobody else has any, and faith in the people who refuse to give up on you."
While there is no clarity on Snoop's role in the film yet, the 16-time Grammy-nominated artist will produce it with Sara Ramaker for Death Row Pictures, alongside Adonis Tountas of Everlast Pictures. Snoop's movie appearances include Half Baked (1998), Baby Boy, Training Day (2001), Starsky & Hutch (2004), Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012) and Scary Movie 5 (2013). He has also starred in voice roles in iconic animation films such as The Addams Family, The Addams Family 2 (2019 and 2021), The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) and The Garfield Movie (2024).