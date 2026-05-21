Snoop Dogg joins Brandon Perea in The Faith of Long Beach

While there is no clarity on Snoop's role in the film yet, the 16-time Grammy-nominated artist will produce it with Sara Ramaker for Death Row Pictures, alongside Adonis Tountas of Everlast Pictures. Snoop's movie appearances include Half Baked (1998), Baby Boy, Training Day (2001), Starsky & Hutch (2004), Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012) and Scary Movie 5 (2013). He has also starred in voice roles in iconic animation films such as The Addams Family, The Addams Family 2 (2019 and 2021), The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) and The Garfield Movie (2024).