War risks choking Iran's world-beating cinema, warn directors

Independent filmmakers in Iran face a fresh wave of repression and extreme economic hardship because of the war, risking choking off a mainstay of world cinema, industry insiders say.

Despite heavy censorship and regular prosecutions, acclaimed directors from Asghar Farhadi, Jafar Panahi to Mohammad Rasoulof have been winning Oscars and heaps of awards at top European festivals for years with their movies about life in the Islamic republic.

Pegah Ahangarani, an actor-director who fled the country in 2022, is one of several Iranian filmmakers at the Cannes Film Festival, which has championed Iranian cinema for decades and awarded its top prize to Panahi last year.

Ahangarani worries that the small pocket of freedom which made it possible to produce independent films in Iran appears to be closing.

"In recent years, there's really been a massive underground, clandestine film movement, a lot of filmmakers have started making films without authorisation, without women in headscarves," the 42-year-old told AFP in Cannes.

"Now, with the war, the little information we get from Iran tends to show that it's the same for filmmakers as for the rest of the population, meaning repression that is stronger than ever. They are much harsher than before," she said.

Iran has carried out mass arrests and a spate of executions since the US and Israeli attack on the country on February 28 which also prompted authorities to block access to the international internet for most people.

This followed one of the most bloody periods of repression in the country's recent history following anti-government protests in January, with human rights groups saying thousands of people were killed by security forces.

Panahi, who has been jailed twice, faced a court hearing on Wednesday over his latest sentence, a one-year prison term and two-year travel ban, according to Iranian media.