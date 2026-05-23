The Getaway, Steve McQueen classic, to be remade by Adolescence director

Director Philip Barantini of the celebrated series Adolescence is set to reunite with Netflix for a remake of the 1972 film The Getaway, starring Steve McQueen in the lead role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Attached to the film as its screenwriter is Peter Craig, who is known for titles such as The Town (2010), Bad Boys for Life (2020) and The Batman (2022).
Craig is also onboard as the producer for the The Getaway remake. He will bankroll it alongside Bryan Unkeless through their Night Owl Stories banner. Recently, Night Owl Stories served as a producer for Netflix's film Remarkably Bright Creatures.
The producers for the remake also include Andrew Mittman, Samantha Beddoe, and Philip Barantini of the It’s All Made Up banner. Reportedly, Mittman played a key role in getting the remake rights and taking the project to Craig and Barantini.
The 1972 original follows an erstwhile con artist (Steve McQueen) and his spouse (Ali MacGraw) who evade law enforcement officers, thugs, and thieves following a heist attempt that goes awry. The film is an adaptation of a Jim Thompson novel, directed by Sam Peckinpah from a Walter Hill screenplay. There is already a remake of the film, 1994's The Getaway, starring Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.
It is worth noting that Philip Barantini and Peter Craig are also collaborating on a series, titled Rabbit Rabbit, featuring actors Adam Driver and Regina Hall. While Peter Craig serves as the showrunner and creator for Rabbit Rabbit, Barantini acts as its executive producer and director.