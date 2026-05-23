Matt Damon to join Daniels for his next?

Actor Matt Damon, known for his Bourne and Ocean's films, looks to have partnered with Universal once again, even before the release of his upcoming epic drama The Odyssey. Speculations are rife that Damon is teaming up with the duo Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) of the Everything Everywhere All At Once fame.
Reports suggest that Matt Damon has been eyed as the first choice, but Ryan Gosling could not join the film due to scheduling conflicts, and Universal wanted an equally strong A-lister for the project.
Damon has had two releases so far in 2026, including a cameo appearance in Rachel Israel's Influenced. He starred and produced Joe Carnahan's The Rip, which also starred Ben Affleck as the lead. He will be essaying the role of Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey.
Having worked on music videos, short films, and TV series, Daniels made their feature debut with Swiss Army Man (2016) and Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), which swept the 2023 Oscars. Although little is known about the new project, Daniels and Jonathan Wang will produce the film under their banner, Playgrounds.