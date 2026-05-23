Michael Bay to direct film on US's rescue mission in Iran

Filmmaker Michael Bay has joined forces with Universal Pictures to make a film on the true story of the largest rescue mission ever conducted in American history, saving two downed pilots in Iran.
The film is based on the upcoming book by Mitchell Zuckoff, whose 2014 non-fiction 13 Hours inspired Bay's 2016 film 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, which will be published in 2027. The story is about the rescue of two heroic US airmen, following the hit and downing of their F-15E Strike Eagle during Operation Epic Fury.
This new film will be yet another patriotic American feature from Bay, after Pearl Harbor and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. His close association with the US military and law enforcement has also resulted in films such as The Rock, Armageddon, and Bad Boys. He is also widely renowned for his Transformers films.
The film reunites Bay with his 13 Hours producers Scott Gardenhour and Erwin Stoff. Bay will also co-produce the film.
Bay said the film celebrates the "true heroism and unwavering dedication of the American service members". He described the film as "about everyone who answered the call in one of the most complex, intricate and high-stakes operations in recent history".
The upcoming film's incidents are based on the US military's successful rescue operation in Iran's Zagros Mountains, this April.