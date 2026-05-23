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Julia Roberts to star in and produce film adaptation of ‘Home Economics’

Sony 3000 Pictures develops film; Roberts produces with Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Y Gill via Red Om Films and Marc Platt Prod, per Deadline.
Julia Roberts
Julia RobertsFile Photo | ANI
TNIE online desk
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LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Julia Roberts is set to star in and produce the film adaptation of Katy Hays’ forthcoming novel Home Economics.

The project is being developed by Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Roberts will produce alongside Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill under their Red Om Films banner, as well as Marc Platt through Marc Platt Productions, according to Deadline.

Plot details for the film are currently being kept under wraps.

The novel, which sold in a competitive publishing auction, will be released in 2027 under Pamela Dorman Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House’s Viking. It has also been pre-sold in 11 international territories. Hays will serve as an executive producer on the film.

Roberts was most recently seen in After the Hunt (2025). She will next appear in Panic Carefully, directed by Sam Esmail and featuring an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Olsen, Eddie Redmayne, Brian Tyree Henry, Joe Alwyn and Aidan Gillen.

(With inputs from PTI)

Julia Roberts
Home Economics movie