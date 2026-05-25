Michael Jackson’s controversial 2005 trial explored in Netflix's new docuseries

Michael Jackson’s controversial 2005 trials, concerning allegations of child molestation, are the subject of an upcoming docuseries, from Netflix, titled Michael Jackson: The Verdict. The streamer unveiled the trailer for the three-part documentary, and announced that Michael Jackson: The Verdict will premiere on June 3.
The documentary revisits the legal case that dominated headlines worldwide and became one of the most closely scrutinised celebrity trials. Michael Jackson: The Verdict hails from creator and showrunner David Herman, who also serves as an executive producer along with Fiona Stourton and James Goldston. Directed by Nick Green, the series aims to present the trial through firsthand accounts from people who were directly involved in the proceedings. Candle True Stories is the banner backing the docuseries.
“It has been 20 years since the trial of Michael Jackson in which he was acquitted. Yet to this day, controversy still rages,” the filmmakers said in a statement shared by Netflix’s Tudum. The creators also highlighted that cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom during the trial, meaning much of the public understanding came through media.
“No cameras were allowed in court, and so the public’s view of the facts at the time was filtered by commentators and presented piecemeal. It was time to take a forensic look at the trial as a whole,” they added.
The documentary features interviews with jurors, eyewitnesses, media figures and others who have observed the proceedings firsthand. “The aim was to take the audience inside the proceedings and only speak to eyewitnesses who played a part in those events,” the filmmakers said.
The series includes perspectives from both Jackson’s defenders and those connected to the case, presenting multiple viewpoints on the case that shaped the final years of the singer’s public life.