Michael Jackson’s controversial 2005 trial explored in Netflix's new docuseries

The documentary revisits the legal case that dominated headlines worldwide and became one of the most closely scrutinised celebrity trials. Michael Jackson: The Verdict hails from creator and showrunner David Herman, who also serves as an executive producer along with Fiona Stourton and James Goldston. Directed by Nick Green, the series aims to present the trial through firsthand accounts from people who were directly involved in the proceedings. Candle True Stories is the banner backing the docuseries.