Ben Stiller teams up with Mike Judge on Protective Custody

Ben Stiller will star in a new comedy series, Protective Custody, from Mike Judge (Silicon Valley), Dave King (Parks and Recreation), and Steve Hely (Common Side Effects), which is currently being developed at Apple TV+. While Judge, King, and Hely will be co-writing, co-showrunning, Judge will be directing the series.
Protective Custody marks Stiller's first lead role in a scripted and non-sketch comedy series. This project is also a highly anticipated collaboration between Apple and Stiller, following Stiller's behind-the-scenes success as an executive producer and director on the Emmy-winning drama Severance. The series also reunites Judge, Hely, and King after Common Side Effects and the adult-animated series Adult Swim.
Stiller was last seen in Happy Gilmore 2 (2025), alongside Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Benny Safdie. Popular for his roles in Night at the Museum, Zoolander, and There's Something about Mary, Stiller's upcoming films include The Dink and Focker-in-Law.