Julia Roberts to star in Home Economics adaptation

Actor Julia Roberts is set to feature and produce the film adaptation of Home Economics, the upcoming novel by Katy Hays.
Producing alongside Roberts are Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster of Sony's 3000 Pictures, Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gills through their Red Om Films, and Marc Platt of Marc Platt Productions. While the film's plotline and the book's synopsis are under wraps, author Hays will both direct the film and serve as an executive producer.
Home Economics, which is currently scheduled to be published in 2027, landed at Pamela Dorman Books publication after being sold at a public auction. It has been sold in 11 international territories.
Julia Roberts, who was last seen in Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt (2025), also has Panic Carefully in the pipeline. The new film, directed by Sam Esmail, which also stars Elizabeth Olsen, will be released in 2027.