Backrooms get new release date

With a mind-bending plotline, the film, based on a true story, borrows from the popular internet myth of The Backrooms. Originating from the 2019 4Chan thread, The Backrooms is described as an example of liminal space aesthetic and an impossibly large extradimensional expanse of empty rooms. This has turned into a modern-day legend with internet theories like the "levels and layers" of these rooms are occupied by entities and hostile creatures. Backrooms, hailing from A24, is produced by noted filmmakers James Wan, Shawn Levy, and Osgood Perkins, among others.