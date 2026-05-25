Idris Elba denies James Bond rumours, says he was never in the race

Idris Elba has dismissed speculation linking him to the role of James Bond, saying he was never considered for the iconic part.

“Honestly not in the race ever… my name’s not getting thrown out, no way,” the actor told People magazine. He added that the franchise is “going younger” and wished the new casting team well.

Earlier this month, Amazon MGM Studios officially began the search for a new Bond, with casting director Nina Gold reportedly involved in the process.