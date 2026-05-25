‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ trailer highlights Kara Zor-El’s stark contrast with Superman

DC Studios has released the official trailer for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, introducing Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, a hardened and cynical “cosmic gunslinger” whose outlook sharply contrasts with Superman’s optimism.
The trailer presents Kara as a lonelier and more emotionally guarded Kryptonian than her famous cousin, with the story unfolding far beyond Earth across harsh alien landscapes, remote starships and violent interstellar territory.
One of the central themes is the ideological divide between the two Kryptonians. While Kara acknowledges that “Superman sees the good in everyone”, she counters with the blunt line: “And I see the truth.”
Audio cues and voice messages from Clark Kent further underline the emotional tension between the cousins. Superman is heard expressing concern that Kara is spending too much time away from Earth and struggling to “find her people”, a notion she firmly rejects, stating: “I have no people.”
Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film moves away from a conventional Earth-bound superhero narrative and instead follows Kara on a galaxy-spanning mission of vengeance alongside Ruthye, played by Eve Ridley.
The pair is hunting Krem of the Yellow Hills, portrayed by Matthias Schoenaerts, after he murders Ruthye’s family and harms her companion.
The trailer also features Krypto the Superdog, who appears to serve as Kara’s loyal companion and emotional anchor during her solitary journey through space.
The footage showcases alien bars, hostile off-world environments and brutal confrontations, giving the film a rawer and more grounded tone than many traditional superhero blockbusters.
Fans also caught a brief glimpse of Jason Momoa as Lobo.
Milly Alcock has spoken candidly about the scrutiny she expects ahead of the film’s release. Reflecting on her time on House of the Dragon, she said she has become more aware of how women are discussed in the public sphere.
“It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on,” she said, adding: “We have become very comfortable having this strange ownership of women’s bodies. I can’t really stop them. I can only be myself,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.
She also said she avoids online discourse around her work due to anxiety, describing social media exposure as “incredibly difficult” and overwhelming.
Alcock further addressed criticism of superhero films from filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott, saying: “I get it. They’ve been around for ever making phenomenal films. Not every film is for everyone. The beauty of art is that you can be selective.”
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is slated for release on 24 June and follows Kara Zor-El as she embarks on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice after a personal tragedy sets her on a collision course with a powerful adversary.
(With inputs from ANI)