‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ trailer highlights Kara Zor-El’s stark contrast with Superman

DC Studios has released the official trailer for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, introducing Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, a hardened and cynical “cosmic gunslinger” whose outlook sharply contrasts with Superman’s optimism.

The trailer presents Kara as a lonelier and more emotionally guarded Kryptonian than her famous cousin, with the story unfolding far beyond Earth across harsh alien landscapes, remote starships and violent interstellar territory.

One of the central themes is the ideological divide between the two Kryptonians. While Kara acknowledges that “Superman sees the good in everyone”, she counters with the blunt line: “And I see the truth.”

Audio cues and voice messages from Clark Kent further underline the emotional tension between the cousins. Superman is heard expressing concern that Kara is spending too much time away from Earth and struggling to “find her people”, a notion she firmly rejects, stating: “I have no people.”

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film moves away from a conventional Earth-bound superhero narrative and instead follows Kara on a galaxy-spanning mission of vengeance alongside Ruthye, played by Eve Ridley.

The pair is hunting Krem of the Yellow Hills, portrayed by Matthias Schoenaerts, after he murders Ruthye’s family and harms her companion.