Dermot Mulroney confirms sequel to 'The Family Stone' titled 'The Families Stone', says cast set to return

WASHINGTON: Actor Dermot Mulroney has confirmed that a sequel to the 2005 holiday film The Family Stone is in development, with the new project reportedly titled The Families Stone, according to People.

Speaking on The Tangle podcast, Mulroney, who played Everett Stone in the original film directed by Thomas Bezucha, said much of the original cast is expected to reprise their roles.

“I think it’s going to be entitled The Families Stone,” Mulroney said, adding, “Everyone’s up for returning. I can be on record,” according to People.

He specifically named Luke Wilson, Rachel McAdams and Craig T. Nelson among those likely to return.