Dermot Mulroney confirms sequel to 'The Family Stone' titled 'The Families Stone', says cast set to return

WASHINGTON: Actor Dermot Mulroney has confirmed that a sequel to the 2005 holiday film The Family Stone is in development, with the new project reportedly titled The Families Stone, according to People.
Speaking on The Tangle podcast, Mulroney, who played Everett Stone in the original film directed by Thomas Bezucha, said much of the original cast is expected to reprise their roles.
“I think it’s going to be entitled The Families Stone,” Mulroney said, adding, “Everyone’s up for returning. I can be on record,” according to People.
He specifically named Luke Wilson, Rachel McAdams and Craig T. Nelson among those likely to return.
The original film also starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Claire Danes, Elizabeth Reaser, Ty Giordano, Brian White, Paul Schneider and the late Diane Keaton.
Mulroney said director Thomas Bezucha revisited the sequel idea following Keaton’s death at the age of 79 in October 2025.
“It was after Diane Keaton’s death that Thomas Bezucha re-approached this storyline,” he said. “I think he wrote it very quickly. I’ve read it. It’s brilliant, and a lot of the actors have said yes,” he added.
Remembering Keaton, who played matriarch Sybil Stone, Mulroney said she had a profound impact on the cast and the film’s legacy.
Sarah Jessica Parker has also previously expressed excitement about returning, though she noted the project carries emotional weight following Keaton’s passing.
Director Bezucha had begun developing the sequel before Keaton’s death, describing her loss as deeply affecting the creative process.
Mulroney, recently seen in Chicago Fire, will next appear in November 1963 and The Hunting Wives, according to People.
(With inputs from ANI)