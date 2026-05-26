Emerald Fennell regrets cutting Margot Robbie’s 'hairy armpits' scene from 'Wuthering Heights'

WASHINGTON: Actor and filmmaker Emerald Fennell has said she regrets removing a scene from her adaptation of Wuthering Heights that showed Margot Robbie with unshaven armpits, arguing it would have better reflected historical reality.

Speaking at the Hay Festival in Wales, Fennell said she had originally intended for Robbie’s character, Cathy, to appear with visible body hair, noting that women in the period depicted would not have had access to modern grooming practices.

She criticised the often hairless depiction of women in period dramas, joking that it felt unrealistic when compared with historical norms. She added that body hair removal for women only became widespread in the early 20th century, well after the 1847 publication of Emily Brontë’s novel.